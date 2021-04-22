Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to announce sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $6.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GPK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,620,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,348,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,365 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,282,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,603,000 after purchasing an additional 699,047 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,432,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 692,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPK opened at $18.67 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

