Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Post $0.74 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.73. Helios Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of HLIO traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.33. 2,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 101.93 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 43.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 5.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

