Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $670,000.00

Analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will post $670,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $8.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $222.59 million, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $655.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,313 shares in the company, valued at $16,174,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $42,248.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,084 shares in the company, valued at $646,593.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,723 shares of company stock worth $3,646,819. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.