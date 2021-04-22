Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will report sales of $63.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.90 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $57.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $247.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $255.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $254.66 million, with estimates ranging from $242.20 million to $266.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $61.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $868.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 152,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

