Zacks: Analysts Anticipate McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Post Earnings of $5.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will report earnings of $5.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.96 and the highest is $5.05. McKesson posted earnings per share of $4.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $17.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.10 to $17.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.65 to $20.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

McKesson stock opened at $196.04 on Thursday. McKesson has a one year low of $125.65 and a one year high of $198.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.47 and a 200 day moving average of $176.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $1,006,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in McKesson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 628.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

