Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.62 Million

Equities analysts expect that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will post $22.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.30 million and the lowest is $6.60 million. Merus posted sales of $6.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 259%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $45.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $69.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $35.30 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $72.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. The business had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 million.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of MRUS opened at $23.10 on Thursday. Merus has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $880.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Merus by 94.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $9,411,000. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

