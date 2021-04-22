Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Post Earnings of $3.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will report earnings per share of $3.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.41. Molina Healthcare posted earnings per share of $3.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $13.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $16.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.27.

Shares of MOH traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $253.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.47. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

