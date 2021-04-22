Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.33. National Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

In other news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in National Instruments by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 303,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. National Instruments has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $47.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

