Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to post $3.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. Newmont posted sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $13.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.26 billion to $14.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.00 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newmont.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

NEM opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,107 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $1,651,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Newmont by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 100,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 325.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 99,703 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.