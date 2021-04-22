Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. Polaris reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.69.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $1,455,163.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,333.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,977,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,571 shares of company stock worth $23,630,780 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,572,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Polaris by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 498,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

PII traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.35. 3,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,196. Polaris has a one year low of $58.37 and a one year high of $147.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.50. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 443.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.