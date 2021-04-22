Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will report sales of $9.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.70 million and the highest is $9.30 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $9.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PROV shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

PROV opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.63. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

In related news, CFO Donavon P. Ternes sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $431,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Bennett sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $28,866.00. Insiders sold 75,907 shares of company stock worth $1,271,391 in the last 90 days. 14.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 22,539 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

