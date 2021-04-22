Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Post Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.82. The Boston Beer posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $22.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.10 to $25.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $28.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.22 to $32.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Boston Beer.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,002.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,072.23.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $1,255.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,160.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,030.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.66 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $394.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,319.34.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689 over the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.