Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Bank of America downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,171,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,449,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 654,393 shares of company stock valued at $70,832,824.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,870,777,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Unity Software by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,783 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,805,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,504,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,297,000 after buying an additional 1,897,754 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software stock opened at $101.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.84. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

