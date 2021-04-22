Zacks: Analysts Expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to report $2.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. AGCO posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $10.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.19 billion to $10.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $11.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

AGCO opened at $148.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.89. AGCO has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $153.82. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AGCO by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in AGCO by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

