Zacks: Analysts Expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.93 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will report sales of $66.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.90 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $60.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $477.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430.20 million to $514.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $546.70 million, with estimates ranging from $525.90 million to $574.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.38 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $30.42 on Thursday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $633.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

