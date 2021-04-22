Zacks: Analysts Expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. Corvus Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

