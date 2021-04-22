Zacks: Analysts Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Billion

Brokerages expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to post $5.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.37 billion and the lowest is $5.13 billion. Cummins posted sales of $5.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $22.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $22.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $24.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $263.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins has a 1-year low of $143.32 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 133,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

