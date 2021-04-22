Zacks: Analysts Expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $426.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will announce sales of $426.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $432.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $421.40 million. Herc posted sales of $436.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

HRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Herc by 277.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Herc by 126.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Herc by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc stock opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.03.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

