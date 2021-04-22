Zacks: Analysts Expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $606.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) will post $606.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $603.50 million to $610.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group posted sales of $539.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average of $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 11,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $901,280.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $64,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,148,830 shares of company stock worth $84,697,501. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

