Zacks: Analysts Expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.24. Retail Opportunity Investments posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Shares of ROIC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.33. 59,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,092. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $17.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.