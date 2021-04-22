Zacks: Analysts Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to announce $143.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.93 million and the highest is $146.95 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $249.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $709.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $679.28 million to $747.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $899.63 million, with estimates ranging from $800.49 million to $971.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

STNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of STNG opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $28.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,745,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 234,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,084,000 after purchasing an additional 204,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 158,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.