Zacks: Analysts Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will post sales of $345.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $370.00 million and the lowest is $312.70 million. The Manitowoc reported sales of $329.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTW. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of The Manitowoc stock opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $744.77 million, a PE ratio of -63.15, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

