Zacks: Analysts Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will announce $1.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.71.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $3,409,259.04. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $565,162.51. Insiders sold a total of 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256 in the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $231.22 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $117.84 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.98 and a 200-day moving average of $204.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

