Zacks: Analysts Expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.68. Univest Financial posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,900%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $64.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.36 million.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Beebe bought 2,500 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $66,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,315. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,010 shares of company stock valued at $177,018. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Univest Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after acquiring an additional 117,376 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Univest Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVSP stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $26.70. 2,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,132. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.79 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

