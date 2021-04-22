Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Post $0.05 EPS

Analysts expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings. American Software posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

AMSWA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 102,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,198. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. American Software has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $655.47 million, a P/E ratio of 100.21 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

In other American Software news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $163,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $75,128.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,089 shares of company stock valued at $737,735. 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 85,851 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in American Software by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.