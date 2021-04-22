Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will report $95.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.90 million and the lowest is $93.60 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported sales of $92.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year sales of $372.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $368.10 million to $377.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $374.00 million, with estimates ranging from $368.20 million to $379.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.10 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHLB stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.