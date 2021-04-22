Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $996.29 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will post sales of $996.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $980.90 million. Catalent posted sales of $760.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Catalent stock opened at $111.27 on Thursday. Catalent has a 52-week low of $57.47 and a 52-week high of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.07.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,871 shares of company stock worth $7,997,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Catalent by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,106,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 31,730 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,972,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

