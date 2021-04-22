Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.66 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to report $10.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.46 billion and the highest is $11.86 billion. Energy Transfer posted sales of $11.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year sales of $47.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.02 billion to $52.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $48.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.55 billion to $52.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.8% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 42,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 33.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 104,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 93.2% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 81,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.80 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.