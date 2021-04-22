Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. Himax Technologies reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,800%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

HIMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nomura upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 7,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

