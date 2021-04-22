Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to post $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $998.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,632,000 after buying an additional 3,585,412 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 246,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 94,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

