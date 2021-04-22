Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $800.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will post sales of $800.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $799.82 million to $802.00 million. Marvell Technology Group posted sales of $693.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology Group.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 494 shares of company stock worth $25,049 and sold 48,571 shares worth $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.