Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.44. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,461,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,559.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $111,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,929. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $3,874,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 7.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $992,000.

Shares of PCRX opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $36.68 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.