Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.25. Redwood Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 142.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

RWT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,606. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth $206,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $12,708,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 152,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

