Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Surface Oncology reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 154.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $87.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Sunday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surface Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,001. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. Surface Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $276.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Surface Oncology news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $104,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85,190 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 294,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 65,916 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

