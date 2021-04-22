Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Tesla reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 216%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $9.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $744.12 on Thursday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $670.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $642.34. The firm has a market cap of $714.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,494.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

