Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to Post $0.85 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.87. The Southern reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in The Southern by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 132,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,973,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,301. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average is $60.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

