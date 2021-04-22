Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.81. Veeva Systems reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. DA Davidson upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

VEEV stock opened at $274.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 128.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.54 and a 200-day moving average of $278.68. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $178.35 and a 12-month high of $325.54.

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,353.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 562 shares in the company, valued at $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,545 shares of company stock worth $2,836,392 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

