Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.70. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Argus upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE VNO traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $44.27. 65,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,456,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $223,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

