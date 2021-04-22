Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.12. Cactus reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cactus.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.88 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

In other news, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $5,890,803.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 192,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $330,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,843.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock worth $232,705,589 over the last three months. 24.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cactus by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after buying an additional 673,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cactus by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,475,000 after buying an additional 579,745 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after buying an additional 480,323 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,759,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,001,000 after buying an additional 387,781 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHD opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cactus (WHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.