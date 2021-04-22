Zacks: Brokerages Expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts expect that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Callon Petroleum reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $6.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $9.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Callon Petroleum.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.57 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.48.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $482,812. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.50. 1,011,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $42.31.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.