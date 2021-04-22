Zacks: Brokerages Expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.68%.

CBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CBD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.04. 107,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,643 shares during the last quarter.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

