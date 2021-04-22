Zacks: Brokerages Expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.43 Million

Analysts expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to announce $91.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.20 million and the highest is $101.08 million. Euronav posted sales of $383.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $582.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.60 million to $680.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $816.27 million, with estimates ranging from $726.10 million to $884.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.79 million. Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%.

EURN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. ING Group cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

NYSE EURN opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,962,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $28,008,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $43,639,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Euronav by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 641,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 209,649 shares during the period. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

