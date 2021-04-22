Zacks: Brokerages Expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $1.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share.

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 236.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.7% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

FRT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.36. The company had a trading volume of 19,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,455. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

