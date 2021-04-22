Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to post $95.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.39 million and the lowest is $92.30 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $87.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $369.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $358.90 million to $381.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $369.70 million, with estimates ranging from $357.90 million to $381.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,395. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCF opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

