Zacks: Brokerages Expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Helios Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.33. 2,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,172. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.93 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

