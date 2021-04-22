Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.47 Million

Brokerages expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will announce $20.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.35 million. Nordic American Tankers reported sales of $86.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $129.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.10 million to $177.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $202.87 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $234.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

NAT stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $475.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -114.29%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

