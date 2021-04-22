Zacks: Brokerages Expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.53 Million

Analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will announce $65.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.97 million and the lowest is $61.23 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $177.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $339.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.43 million to $366.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $584.64 million, with estimates ranging from $558.58 million to $628.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLYA shares. Macquarie increased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.54.

Shares of PLYA opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $164,944.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at $683,589.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 42,809 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 51,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

