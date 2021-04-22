Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will post sales of $2.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.74 billion and the lowest is $2.68 billion. Rogers Communications posted sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full-year sales of $11.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $11.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.95 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $49.44 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.3914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

