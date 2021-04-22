Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will post sales of $2.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.74 billion and the lowest is $2.68 billion. Rogers Communications posted sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full-year sales of $11.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $11.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.95 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $49.44 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.3914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers Communications (RCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.