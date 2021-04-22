Zacks: Brokerages Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Post $0.19 EPS

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. RPT Realty reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NYSE RPT traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,110. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $999.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in RPT Realty by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.