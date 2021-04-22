Zacks: Brokerages Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. RPT Realty reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NYSE RPT traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,110. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $999.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in RPT Realty by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

