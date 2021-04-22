Zacks: Brokerages Expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.71 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will report sales of $110.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.90 million. SFL reported sales of $121.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $449.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $447.60 million to $451.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $450.01 million, with estimates ranging from $449.61 million to $450.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SFL.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $114.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.52 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. SFL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $995.53 million, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SFL has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,609,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SFL by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 984,979 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SFL during the fourth quarter worth $4,134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,324,000 after acquiring an additional 229,654 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in SFL during the fourth quarter worth $1,066,000. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.